VERRA DNA Price Today

The live VERRA DNA (VDNA) price today is $ 0, with a 1.94% change over the past 24 hours. The current VDNA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per VDNA.

VERRA DNA currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 105,054, with a circulating supply of 989.98M VDNA. During the last 24 hours, VDNA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01760951, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VDNA moved -0.27% in the last hour and +29.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 34.60.

VERRA DNA (VDNA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 105.05K$ 105.05K $ 105.05K Volume (24H) $ 34.60$ 34.60 $ 34.60 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 105.05K$ 105.05K $ 105.05K Circulation Supply 989.98M 989.98M 989.98M Total Supply 989,982,758.7739089 989,982,758.7739089 989,982,758.7739089

The current Market Cap of VERRA DNA is $ 105.05K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 34.60. The circulating supply of VDNA is 989.98M, with a total supply of 989982758.7739089. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 105.05K.