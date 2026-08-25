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The live Verida Token price today is 0 USD.VDA market cap is 16,148.77 USD. Track real-time VDA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Verida Token price today is 0 USD.VDA market cap is 16,148.77 USD. Track real-time VDA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Verida Token Price (VDA)

Unlisted

1 VDA to USD Live Price:

$0.00004554
$0.00004554$0.00004554
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Verida Token (VDA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 23:18:11 (UTC+8)

Verida Token Price Today

The live Verida Token (VDA) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current VDA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per VDA.

Verida Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 16,148.77, with a circulating supply of 354.57M VDA. During the last 24 hours, VDA traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.11457, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VDA moved -- in the last hour and -9.73% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Verida Token (VDA) Market Information

$ 16.15K
$ 16.15K$ 16.15K

--
----

$ 45.54K
$ 45.54K$ 45.54K

354.57M
354.57M 354.57M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Verida Token is $ 16.15K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VDA is 354.57M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 45.54K.

Verida Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.11457
$ 0.11457$ 0.11457

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

-9.73%

-9.73%

Price Prediction for Verida Token

Verida Token (VDA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of VDA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Verida Token (VDA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Verida Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Verida Token will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for VDA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Verida Token Price Prediction.

What is Verida Token (VDA)

$VDA is the native utility token for the Verida Network. The Verida Network is the first decentralized database network for owning, storing and controlling private data. It has multi-chain interoperability and is built on decentralized identity. The network is specifically designed to enable fast commits, advanced security and built-in unlimited scalability.

$VDA as a storage credit or currency on the Verida Network, creates a data economy enabling secure interactions between accounts to facilitate secure data storage, trusted sharing, fast querying and trusted messaging. Both developers and storage providers to stake its native utility token, $VDA, to participate in the network. Users also pay for their own storage needs in $VDA. Applications may also pay for storage on behalf of their users.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Verida Token (VDA) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About Verida Token

What is the current live price of Verida Token?

Verida Token is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the VDA market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15 highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Verida Token's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7335, supported by a market capitalization of ₦21936228.7067023433916000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 354572915.2310606 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Verida Token's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Verida Token

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 23:18:11 (UTC+8)

Verida Token (VDA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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