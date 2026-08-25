Verida Token Price Today

The live Verida Token (VDA) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current VDA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per VDA.

Verida Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 16,148.77, with a circulating supply of 354.57M VDA. During the last 24 hours, VDA traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.11457, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VDA moved -- in the last hour and -9.73% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Verida Token (VDA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 16.15K$ 16.15K $ 16.15K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 45.54K$ 45.54K $ 45.54K Circulation Supply 354.57M 354.57M 354.57M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Verida Token is $ 16.15K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VDA is 354.57M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 45.54K.