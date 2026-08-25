About Vera Vera is the leading decentralized protocol that enables NFT sharing, renting/leasing, and financing/mortgaging. Founded in 2021, Vera’s mission is simple: To build open, secure, and powerful NFT financial products that are equally available to everyone everywhere.

Which blockchain network does Vera run on?

Vera operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of VERA?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Vera belong to?

Vera falls under the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Animoca Brands Portfolio,OKX Ventures Portfolio category. This classification helps investors compare VERA with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Vera?

Its market capitalization is ₦17568005.7730932783816000, placing the asset at rank #6911. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of VERA is currently circulating?

There are 253749900.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Vera today?

Over the past day, VERA generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Vera fluctuated between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.