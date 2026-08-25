What is Vent Finance about?

VENT is the first full-stack Cardano-Polygon community launchpad ecosystem designed to drive sustainable growth. The platform creates new investment opportunities, making DeFi accessible to everyone. By combining simplicity, security, and transparency, VENT aims to redefine expectations of decentralized launchpads and contribute to the evolution and maturity of the DeFi space and crypto ecosystem.

What makes Vent Finance unique?

VentUp Launchpad, the platform's inaugural offering, connects founders with communities to collectively fund innovative blockchain projects. Key features include: A one-time, platform-level identity verification process. Comprehensive customer support throughout registration, KYC, and investment stages. Community-selected and team-vetted projects. Flexible fundraising options, including IDO, Private Rounds, and ISPO. The innovative P.A.S. (Point Allocation System) rewards long-term holders and true community members while allowing new users to participate. Social features enabling verified users to interact and exchange ideas with project creators. A secure environment for trusted partners and community members to transact. A trusted entity with a team compliant with international regulations. Transfer functionality for delegating whitelists to eligible members. Project support through incubation partners.

Which blockchain network does Vent Finance run on?

Vent Finance operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of VENT?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Vent Finance belong to?

Vent Finance falls under the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Launchpad,Polygon Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare VENT with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Vent Finance?

Its market capitalization is ₦115462629.04665180000000, placing the asset at rank #5619. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of VENT is currently circulating?

There are 250000000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Vent Finance today?

Over the past day, VENT generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Vent Finance fluctuated between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.