Vendetta Price Today

The live Vendetta (VDT) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current VDT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per VDT.

Vendetta currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 19,083.38, with a circulating supply of 77.98M VDT. During the last 24 hours, VDT traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.537905, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VDT moved -- in the last hour and +3.92% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.12.

Vendetta (VDT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 19.08K$ 19.08K $ 19.08K Volume (24H) $ 1.12$ 1.12 $ 1.12 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 24.43K$ 24.43K $ 24.43K Circulation Supply 77.98M 77.98M 77.98M Total Supply 99,807,230.0777592 99,807,230.0777592 99,807,230.0777592

The current Market Cap of Vendetta is $ 19.08K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.12. The circulating supply of VDT is 77.98M, with a total supply of 99807230.0777592. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 24.43K.