What is Velvet AI about?

Velvet AI is an advanced cryptocurrency trading system powered by artificial intelligence, currently tracking over 10,000 EVM wallets for trend analysis and early token detection. The platform provides AI-driven security analysis at the smart contract level to identify potential scams and assess trading risks based on liquidity metrics.

What makes Velvet AI unique?

The ecosystem features a sophisticated terminal interface delivering real-time trading signals across ETH, Base, Arbitrum, and Avalanche networks. $VELAI token holders benefit from a 50/50 revenue sharing model through staking, with proceeds split between treasury growth and holder rewards.

What is the current live price of Velvet AI?

Velvet AI is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of 1.52% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the VELAI market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Velvet AI's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #6682, supported by a market capitalization of ₦50264278.38368537124000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 1105000000.0 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Velvet AI's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.