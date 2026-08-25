What is VelasPad about?

VelasPad is the first launchpad on the Velas Blockchain, the fastest AVM blockchain in the world to date. It offers a deflationary token, VLXPAD, which provides users with exclusive access to IDOs, staking rewards, and more.

What makes VelasPad unique?

VelasPad is unique as it is incubated by the highly successful BlueZilla VC, ensuring a strong foundation and support for its growth and development.

What is the current price of VelasPad?

The live price of VelasPad (VLXPAD) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is VelasPad positioned in the market?

VelasPad currently sits at market rank #4232, supported by a market capitalization of ₦355381746.75075400668000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of VLXPAD?

The circulating supply of VLXPAD is 432303072.8576035 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of VelasPad?

During the last 24 hours, VelasPad traded within a range of ₦0E-15 (24-hour low) and ₦0E-15 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is VelasPad from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

VelasPad reached an all-time high of ₦1779.4828711895748000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is VLXPAD trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for VelasPad?

The current price movement of -0.08% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to BNB Chain Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Velas Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.