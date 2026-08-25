Veilbound Price Today

The live Veilbound (VEIL) price today is $ 0, with a 1.52% change over the past 24 hours. The current VEIL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per VEIL.

Veilbound currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 326,756, with a circulating supply of 999.94M VEIL. During the last 24 hours, VEIL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VEIL moved -0.16% in the last hour and +5.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.21K.

Veilbound (VEIL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 326.76K$ 326.76K $ 326.76K Volume (24H) $ 2.21K$ 2.21K $ 2.21K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 326.76K$ 326.76K $ 326.76K Circulation Supply 999.94M 999.94M 999.94M Total Supply 999,941,807.247129 999,941,807.247129 999,941,807.247129

The current Market Cap of Veilbound is $ 326.76K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.21K. The circulating supply of VEIL is 999.94M, with a total supply of 999941807.247129. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 326.76K.