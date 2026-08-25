Vega Protocol Price Today

The live Vega Protocol (VEGA) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current VEGA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per VEGA.

Vega Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 56,400, with a circulating supply of 62.40M VEGA. During the last 24 hours, VEGA traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 23.93, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VEGA moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.12.

Vega Protocol (VEGA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 56.40K$ 56.40K $ 56.40K Volume (24H) $ 3.12$ 3.12 $ 3.12 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 58.75K$ 58.75K $ 58.75K Circulation Supply 62.40M 62.40M 62.40M Total Supply 64,999,723.0 64,999,723.0 64,999,723.0

The current Market Cap of Vega Protocol is $ 56.40K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.12. The circulating supply of VEGA is 62.40M, with a total supply of 64999723.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 58.75K.