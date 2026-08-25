What is VCGamers about?

VCGamers is a social commerce platform designed to connect gamers, enabling them to buy and sell digital gaming items and gaming NFTs. It serves as a convergence point for gamers and blockchain technology.

What is the current market price of VCGamers?

VCGamers is valued at ₦9.2284932568601145084000, moving 0.24% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.

How many unique holders does VCG have?

There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of VCG. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.

How active is VCGamers on its native blockchain?

As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.

What is the total circulating supply of VCG?

The circulating supply stands at 89998911.0, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.

What's the 24-hour volume for VCGamers?

VCGamers generated ₦-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.

How does VCG perform relative to BNB Chain Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem competitors?

Compared to other assets in the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem segment, VCG's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.