Vasco da Gama Fan Token Price Today

The live Vasco da Gama Fan Token (VASCO) price today is $ 0.00940199, with a 6.96% change over the past 24 hours. The current VASCO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00940199 per VASCO.

Vasco da Gama Fan Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 59,439, with a circulating supply of 6.24M VASCO. During the last 24 hours, VASCO traded between $ 0.008891 (low) and $ 0.01137926 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.68, while the all-time low was $ 0.00798266.

In short-term performance, VASCO moved -1.49% in the last hour and -1.50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 394.09.

Vasco da Gama Fan Token (VASCO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 59.44K$ 59.44K $ 59.44K Volume (24H) $ 394.09$ 394.09 $ 394.09 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 190.45K$ 190.45K $ 190.45K Circulation Supply 6.24M 6.24M 6.24M Total Supply 20,000,000.0 20,000,000.0 20,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Vasco da Gama Fan Token is $ 59.44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 394.09. The circulating supply of VASCO is 6.24M, with a total supply of 20000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 190.45K.