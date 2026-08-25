VANTIS by Virtuals Price Today

The live VANTIS by Virtuals (VANTIS) price today is $ 0.00135871, with a 2.98% change over the past 24 hours. The current VANTIS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00135871 per VANTIS.

VANTIS by Virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 263,423, with a circulating supply of 193.69M VANTIS. During the last 24 hours, VANTIS traded between $ 0.00132219 (low) and $ 0.00147805 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00232995, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VANTIS moved +2.27% in the last hour and -22.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.62K.

VANTIS by Virtuals (VANTIS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 263.42K$ 263.42K $ 263.42K Volume (24H) $ 6.62K$ 6.62K $ 6.62K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.36M$ 1.36M $ 1.36M Circulation Supply 193.69M 193.69M 193.69M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of VANTIS by Virtuals is $ 263.42K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.62K. The circulating supply of VANTIS is 193.69M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.36M.