Vanguard Oil Retirement Fund Price Today

The live Vanguard Oil Retirement Fund (VORF) price today is $ 0, with a 0.76% change over the past 24 hours. The current VORF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per VORF.

Vanguard Oil Retirement Fund currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 119,455, with a circulating supply of 400.00M VORF. During the last 24 hours, VORF traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02396675, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VORF moved +0.26% in the last hour and -9.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 122.49.

Vanguard Oil Retirement Fund (VORF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 119.46K$ 119.46K $ 119.46K Volume (24H) $ 122.49$ 122.49 $ 122.49 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 119.46K$ 119.46K $ 119.46K Circulation Supply 400.00M 400.00M 400.00M Total Supply 399,999,587.016955 399,999,587.016955 399,999,587.016955

The current Market Cap of Vanguard Oil Retirement Fund is $ 119.46K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 122.49. The circulating supply of VORF is 400.00M, with a total supply of 399999587.016955. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 119.46K.