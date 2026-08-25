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The live Vanguard Oil Retirement Fund price today is 0 USD.VORF market cap is 119,455 USD. Track real-time VORF to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Vanguard Oil Retirement Fund price today is 0 USD.VORF market cap is 119,455 USD. Track real-time VORF to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Vanguard Oil Retirement Fund Logo

Vanguard Oil Retirement Fund Price (VORF)

Unlisted

1 VORF to USD Live Price:

$0.00029917
$0.00029917$0.00029917
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Vanguard Oil Retirement Fund (VORF) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 23:14:05 (UTC+8)

Vanguard Oil Retirement Fund Price Today

The live Vanguard Oil Retirement Fund (VORF) price today is $ 0, with a 0.76% change over the past 24 hours. The current VORF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per VORF.

Vanguard Oil Retirement Fund currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 119,455, with a circulating supply of 400.00M VORF. During the last 24 hours, VORF traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02396675, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VORF moved +0.26% in the last hour and -9.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 122.49.

Vanguard Oil Retirement Fund (VORF) Market Information

$ 119.46K
$ 119.46K$ 119.46K

$ 122.49
$ 122.49$ 122.49

$ 119.46K
$ 119.46K$ 119.46K

400.00M
400.00M 400.00M

399,999,587.016955
399,999,587.016955 399,999,587.016955

The current Market Cap of Vanguard Oil Retirement Fund is $ 119.46K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 122.49. The circulating supply of VORF is 400.00M, with a total supply of 399999587.016955. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 119.46K.

Vanguard Oil Retirement Fund Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.02396675
$ 0.02396675$ 0.02396675

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.26%

-0.75%

-9.33%

-9.33%

Price Prediction for Vanguard Oil Retirement Fund

Vanguard Oil Retirement Fund (VORF) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of VORF in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Vanguard Oil Retirement Fund (VORF) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Vanguard Oil Retirement Fund could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Vanguard Oil Retirement Fund will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for VORF price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Vanguard Oil Retirement Fund Price Prediction.

What is Vanguard Oil Retirement Fund (VORF)

Vanguard Oil Retirement Fund ($VORF) is a parody memecoin on Solana that satirizes geopolitical oil drama, strategic reserves, and financial institutions through immersive "classified document" storytelling. Born from internet culture's obsession with energy politics and government conspiracies, VORF transforms complex global events into an engaging narrative experience.

The project features a meticulously crafted alternate reality where holders become part of "DESK-7 Operations," tracking fictional tanker movements, oil prices, and Strait of Hormuz incidents. With zero pretense of utility, VORF embraces pure meme energy—offering holders nothing but laughs, community vibes, and satirical commentary on traditional finance. It's not an investment; it's a ticket to the most entertaining petroleum-themed absurdity on Solana.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Vanguard Oil Retirement Fund (VORF) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemePump.fun EcosystemSolana Ecosystem

About Vanguard Oil Retirement Fund

What is the current price of Vanguard Oil Retirement Fund?

Vanguard Oil Retirement Fund is priced at ₦, shifting -0.75% today.

How fast is the VORF community growing?

There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.

How does demand affect Vanguard Oil Retirement Fund's price?

Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.

What is VORF's trading volume today?

It generated ₦-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.

How does VORF compare to its historical performance?

Its ATH is ₦32.5560466435746120900000 and ATL is ₦, offering context on past performance cycles.

How many tokens are circulating?

There are 399999587.016955 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Vanguard Oil Retirement Fund

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 23:14:05 (UTC+8)

Vanguard Oil Retirement Fund (VORF) Important Industry Updates

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