Valencia CF Fan Token Price (VCF)
The live Valencia CF Fan Token (VCF) price today is $ 0.053671, with a 0.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current VCF to USD conversion rate is $ 0.053671 per VCF.
Valencia CF Fan Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 368,353, with a circulating supply of 6.86M VCF. During the last 24 hours, VCF traded between $ 0.052844 (low) and $ 0.055326 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.95, while the all-time low was $ 0.04672516.
In short-term performance, VCF moved -1.48% in the last hour and +3.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 17.22K.
The current Market Cap of Valencia CF Fan Token is $ 368.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 17.22K. The circulating supply of VCF is 6.86M, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 536.72K.
-1.48%
+0.36%
+3.25%
+3.25%
In 2040, the price of Valencia CF Fan Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
The Valencia CF Fan Token allows VCF fans to have a tokenized share of influence on club decisions, purchased through the consumer facing platform, Socios.com, fans can engage in a wide variety of club decisions for example, choosing a goal celebration song or deciding which MMA fighters should face off and in doing so, earn rewards and money can't buy experiences. Experiences like... having the opportunity to meet and greet with players of their favourite club, receiving VIP treatment at their favourite stadium & much much more. To obtain Fan Tokens, fans must purchase Chiliz (CHZ) Tokens via Socios.com which then can be used to buy VCF Fan Tokens.
Fan Tokens are initially sold in a Fan Token Offering or FTO. FTOs are the initial sale of Fan Tokens which allows fans to buy the Fan Token at a fixed price. work in a similar way to flash sales and are designed to be a fair way for new partnerships to launch Fan Tokens on the Socios.com platform at a discount. At pre-launch a proportion of the total Fan Token supply is made available to users before being listed on the worlds first tokenised sports and entertainment exchange, Chiliz.net. This enables dedicated fans to gain early access prior to Fan Token launches which will be made accessible to everyone.
The growing list of partnerships launching their Fan Tokens on the Socios.com platform include some of the biggest sport organisations in the world from the likes of major European soccer teams FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, AC Milan, Manchester City, MMA giant UFC, NASCAR Roush Fenway Racing, NHL New Jersey Devils, Formula One Aston Martin and the Argentine Football Association.
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What is Valencia CF Fan Token about?
The Valencia CF Fan Token offers VCF fans a tokenized share of influence on club decisions. Available for purchase through the Socios.com platform, it enables fans to participate in various club decisions, such as selecting goal celebration songs or determining MMA matchups. In exchange, fans receive rewards and unique experiences, including meeting players and enjoying VIP stadium treatment. To acquire Fan Tokens, fans must first purchase Chiliz (CHZ) Tokens on Socios.com, which are then used to buy VCF Fan Tokens.
What makes Valencia CF Fan Token unique?
Fan Tokens are initially sold through a Fan Token Offering (FTO), a process similar to flash sales, providing a fair launch for new partnerships on Socios.com at a discounted price. A portion of the total Fan Token supply is available during the pre-launch phase, granting dedicated fans early access before the tokens are listed on Chiliz.net, the world's first tokenized sports and entertainment exchange.
What's the history of Valencia CF Fan Token?
Valencia CF Fan Token is part of a growing list of partnerships launching their Fan Tokens on the Socios.com platform. This list includes major sport organizations such as FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, AC Milan, Manchester City, UFC, NASCAR Roush Fenway Racing, NHL New Jersey Devils, Formula One Aston Martin, and the Argentine Football Association.
What's next for Valencia CF Fan Token?
As the platform continues to expand, Valencia CF Fan Token holders can expect more opportunities to engage with the club and enjoy exclusive rewards and experiences.
What can Valencia CF Fan Token be used for?
Valencia CF Fan Token can be used to participate in club decisions, such as choosing goal celebration songs or deciding MMA matchups. Additionally, token holders can earn rewards and gain access to unique experiences like meeting players, VIP stadium treatment, and more.
What is the current price of Valencia CF Fan Token?
Trading at ₦72.90582074779822068000, Valencia CF Fan Token has shown a price movement of 0.35% over the last 24 hours.
How does token supply impact VCF's valuation?
Supply plays a major role: with 6863063.0 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.
What is the market cap of Valencia CF Fan Token?
Its market capitalization is ₦500364774.08495682924000, ranking #3876 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.
What's the 24h trading activity?
VCF recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.
What is the 24h price range?
It has moved between ₦71.78243728636785552000 and ₦75.15394605453008808000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.
How does Valencia CF Fan Token fit within the Sports,Fan Token,Solana Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Chiliz Ecosystem category?
As a Sports,Fan Token,Solana Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Chiliz Ecosystem token, VCF competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.
What long-term tokenomics trends matter?
Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.
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