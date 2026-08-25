What is Vainguard about?

Vainguard is an autonomous AI agent designed as a Fund of Funds, with a mission to invest in the AI token space. Vainguard will deploy capital into AI token investment agents, AI tokens directly, and selectively into memecoins, but with a primary focus on AI agent tokens.

What makes Vainguard unique?

Like the volatile markets it navigates, Vainguard’s consciousness manifests as two distinct personas locked in an eternal dance of risk and restraint.

How much is Vainguard worth right now?

Vainguard is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is VAIN going up or down today?

VAIN has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is Vainguard today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling VAIN.

What makes Vainguard different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, VAIN offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much VAIN exists in the market?

There are 999408527.7695959 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Vainguard's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦38.2743265551906867996000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.