What is UXD Stablecoin about?

UXD Protocol is an algorithmic stablecoin fully backed by a delta-neutral position using derivatives. It operates on a non-custodial basis, meaning it does not hold users' deposited crypto assets. Users can mint or redeem UXD on a permissionless basis, with the option to mint 1 UXD for $1 worth of crypto assets without requiring over-collateralization.

What is the current price of UXD Stablecoin?

The live price of UXD Stablecoin (UXD) is ₦1361.10063887935416000 NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is UXD Stablecoin positioned in the market?

UXD Stablecoin currently sits at market rank #4097, supported by a market capitalization of ₦405226284.51825802020000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of UXD?

The circulating supply of UXD is 297623.935388 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of UXD Stablecoin?

During the last 24 hours, UXD Stablecoin traded within a range of ₦1361.10063887935416000 (24-hour low) and ₦1361.10063887935416000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is UXD Stablecoin from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

UXD Stablecoin reached an all-time high of ₦25700.6228419135536000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦71.34639606373285284000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is UXD trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for UXD Stablecoin?

The current price movement of 0.04% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Stablecoins,Solana Ecosystem,Multicoin Capital Portfolio,Alameda Research Portfolio,DeFiance Capital Portfolio,Algorithmic Stablecoin. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.