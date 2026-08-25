Usual EUR Price Today

The live Usual EUR (EUR0) price today is $ 1.17, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current EUR0 to USD conversion rate is $ 1.17 per EUR0.

Usual EUR currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 223,331, with a circulating supply of 191.28K EUR0. During the last 24 hours, EUR0 traded between $ 1.17 (low) and $ 1.17 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.19, while the all-time low was $ 1.11.

In short-term performance, EUR0 moved +0.04% in the last hour and +0.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 12.55K.

Usual EUR (EUR0) Market Information

Market Cap $ 223.33K$ 223.33K $ 223.33K Volume (24H) $ 12.55K$ 12.55K $ 12.55K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 223.33K$ 223.33K $ 223.33K Circulation Supply 191.28K 191.28K 191.28K Total Supply 191,284.0130582118 191,284.0130582118 191,284.0130582118

The current Market Cap of Usual EUR is $ 223.33K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 12.55K. The circulating supply of EUR0 is 191.28K, with a total supply of 191284.0130582118. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 223.33K.