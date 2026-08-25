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The live USDtez price today is 0.712058 USD.USDTZ market cap is 196,325 USD. Track real-time USDTZ to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live USDtez price today is 0.712058 USD.USDTZ market cap is 196,325 USD. Track real-time USDTZ to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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USDtez Price (USDTZ)

Unlisted

1 USDTZ to USD Live Price:

$0.712058
$0.712058$0.712058
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
USDtez (USDTZ) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 23:10:14 (UTC+8)

USDtez Price Today

The live USDtez (USDTZ) price today is $ 0.712058, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current USDTZ to USD conversion rate is $ 0.712058 per USDTZ.

USDtez currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 196,325, with a circulating supply of 275.71K USDTZ. During the last 24 hours, USDTZ traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 20.24, while the all-time low was $ 0.00689266.

In short-term performance, USDTZ moved -- in the last hour and +14.52% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.65.

USDtez (USDTZ) Market Information

$ 196.33K
$ 196.33K$ 196.33K

$ 0.65
$ 0.65$ 0.65

$ 196.33K
$ 196.33K$ 196.33K

275.71K
275.71K 275.71K

275,714.463877
275,714.463877 275,714.463877

The current Market Cap of USDtez is $ 196.33K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.65. The circulating supply of USDTZ is 275.71K, with a total supply of 275714.463877. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 196.33K.

USDtez Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 20.24
$ 20.24$ 20.24

$ 0.00689266
$ 0.00689266$ 0.00689266

--

0.00%

+14.52%

+14.52%

Price Prediction for USDtez

USDtez (USDTZ) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of USDTZ in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
USDtez (USDTZ) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of USDtez could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price USDtez will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for USDTZ price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking USDtez Price Prediction.

What is USDtez (USDTZ)

USDtez (USDtz) is the first USD stablecoin and first FIAT stablecoin on Tezos. Fully-convertible, USDtz is backed 1-1 with FIAT, keeping full and transparent reserves and enabling a secure, scalable, and dApp programmable source of liquidity. Its contract and collateral reserve is audited monthly, with audit/attestation reports published on the USDtz website. USDtez is an open-source project built by multiple firms in the Tezos ecosystem, coordinated by StableTech (Tezos Stable Technologies, Ltd). StableTech is governed by Tezos Stablecoin Foundation — a non-shareholder foundation.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About USDtez

What is the current price of USDtez?

The live price of USDtez (USDTZ) is ₦967.24810251412691064000 NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is USDtez positioned in the market?

USDtez currently sits at market rank #4150, supported by a market capitalization of ₦266684713.50098723100000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of USDTZ?

The circulating supply of USDTZ is 275714.463877 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of USDtez?

During the last 24 hours, USDtez traded within a range of ₦0E-15 (24-hour low) and ₦0E-15 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is USDtez from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

USDtez reached an all-time high of ₦27493.6895518144992000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦9.3628781732317058328000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is USDTZ trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for USDtez?

The current price movement of 0.0% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Stablecoins,USD Stablecoin,Tezos Ecosystem,Fiat-backed Stablecoin. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About USDtez

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 23:10:14 (UTC+8)

USDtez (USDTZ) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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