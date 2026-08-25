USDFI Price Today

The live USDFI (USDFI) price today is $ 0.372177, with a 0.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current USDFI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.372177 per USDFI.

USDFI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 372,177, with a circulating supply of 1.00M USDFI. During the last 24 hours, USDFI traded between $ 0.367836 (low) and $ 0.385031 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.62, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, USDFI moved -0.59% in the last hour and +25.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 18.90.

USDFI (USDFI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 372.18K$ 372.18K $ 372.18K Volume (24H) $ 18.90$ 18.90 $ 18.90 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 372.18K$ 372.18K $ 372.18K Circulation Supply 1.00M 1.00M 1.00M Total Supply 1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of USDFI is $ 372.18K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 18.90. The circulating supply of USDFI is 1.00M, with a total supply of 1000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 372.18K.