What is USDFC about?

USDFC is a Filecoin-backed stablecoin developed by Secured Finance on the Filecoin Virtual Machine (FVM). Pegged 1:1 to the USD, it’s over-collateralized by FIL, aiming to bring stable, on-chain liquidity to the Filecoin ecosystem.

What makes USDFC unique?

USDFC enables fixed-rate lending, cross-chain swaps via integrations with Axelar and Squid, and boosts DeFi adoption by enhancing liquidity and accessibility on FVM. Secured Finance revolutionizes DeFi 2.0 with transparent, low-cost financial solutions.

What's the history of USDFC?

Launched in March 2025, USDFC was developed by Secured Finance to address the need for stable, on-chain liquidity in the Filecoin ecosystem.

What is today's price of USDFC (USDFC)?

The live price is ₦1376.04286146186204000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -1.25%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of USDFC are in circulation?

The circulating supply of USDFC is 166352.2620041862, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own USDFC?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of USDFC across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of USDFC today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦228704300.46399447420000, positioning USDFC at rank #4796 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is USDFC being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of USDFC?

The recent price movement of -1.25% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Stablecoins,USD Stablecoin,Fiat-backed Stablecoin, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.