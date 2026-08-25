US Nerite Dollar Price Today

The live US Nerite Dollar (USND) price today is $ 0.997098, with a 0.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current USND to USD conversion rate is $ 0.997098 per USND.

US Nerite Dollar currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 45,819, with a circulating supply of 45.95K USND. During the last 24 hours, USND traded between $ 0.996955 (low) and $ 1.001 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.61, while the all-time low was $ 0.436988.

In short-term performance, USND moved -0.08% in the last hour and +0.66% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 67.33.

US Nerite Dollar (USND) Market Information

Market Cap $ 45.82K$ 45.82K $ 45.82K Volume (24H) $ 67.33$ 67.33 $ 67.33 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 45.82K$ 45.82K $ 45.82K Circulation Supply 45.95K 45.95K 45.95K Total Supply 45,952.47707922972 45,952.47707922972 45,952.47707922972

The current Market Cap of US Nerite Dollar is $ 45.82K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 67.33. The circulating supply of USND is 45.95K, with a total supply of 45952.47707922972. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 45.82K.