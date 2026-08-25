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The live US Degen Index 6900 price today is 0 USD.DXY market cap is 121,206 USD. Track real-time DXY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live US Degen Index 6900 price today is 0 USD.DXY market cap is 121,206 USD. Track real-time DXY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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US Degen Index 6900 Logo

US Degen Index 6900 Price (DXY)

Unlisted

1 DXY to USD Live Price:

$0.00012104
$0.00012104$0.00012104
-0.02%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
US Degen Index 6900 (DXY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 23:08:58 (UTC+8)

US Degen Index 6900 Price Today

The live US Degen Index 6900 (DXY) price today is $ 0, with a 2.60% change over the past 24 hours. The current DXY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DXY.

US Degen Index 6900 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 121,206, with a circulating supply of 1.00B DXY. During the last 24 hours, DXY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00978671, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DXY moved +0.29% in the last hour and +32.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 291.02.

US Degen Index 6900 (DXY) Market Information

$ 121.21K
$ 121.21K$ 121.21K

$ 291.02
$ 291.02$ 291.02

$ 121.21K
$ 121.21K$ 121.21K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of US Degen Index 6900 is $ 121.21K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 291.02. The circulating supply of DXY is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 121.21K.

US Degen Index 6900 Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00978671
$ 0.00978671$ 0.00978671

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.29%

-2.59%

+32.22%

+32.22%

Price Prediction for US Degen Index 6900

US Degen Index 6900 (DXY) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of DXY in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
US Degen Index 6900 (DXY) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of US Degen Index 6900 could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price US Degen Index 6900 will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for DXY price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking US Degen Index 6900 Price Prediction.

What is US Degen Index 6900 (DXY)

On a mission to onboard the next 1,000,000 degens to @Ethereum.

Launched stealth with no presale, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced,

US Degen Index 6900 is a memecoin. It is completely useless and fulfills no purpose or utility. Partaking in the community in any way has no expectation of profit and is done for entertainment purposes only.

That's the US Degen Index 6900. Each token is meticulously and mathematically designed to profit from variation. At the DXY, utility IS volatility.

$DXY is the most shilled ticker on Twitter from all stocks and crypto related accs. MILLIONS of tweets have been sent out about the US dollar and it's impact on markets.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

US Degen Index 6900 (DXY) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemMemeStock market-themed

About US Degen Index 6900

What is US Degen Index 6900 about?

US Degen Index 6900 is a memecoin designed with the mission to onboard the next 1,000,000 degens to Ethereum. It was launched stealthily with no presale, zero taxes, a burnt LP, and a renounced contract. The token is completely useless, serving no purpose or utility, and participation in the community is solely for entertainment purposes.

What makes US Degen Index 6900 unique?

Each token is meticulously and mathematically designed to profit from variation. The DXY is positioned as the most shilled ticker on Twitter among all stocks and crypto-related accounts, with millions of tweets discussing the US dollar's impact on markets. This makes US Degen Index 6900 unique in its approach to leveraging volatility as utility.

What is the live trading price of US Degen Index 6900 today?

The current trading price of US Degen Index 6900 stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for DXY?

DXY recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for US Degen Index 6900?

In the last 24 hours, US Degen Index 6900 has seen a price movement of -2.59%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has US Degen Index 6900 traded in today?

Within the past day, US Degen Index 6900 fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About US Degen Index 6900

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 23:08:58 (UTC+8)

US Degen Index 6900 (DXY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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