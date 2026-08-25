US Ambassador Animal Cruelty Law Price Today

The live US Ambassador Animal Cruelty Law (REBA) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current REBA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per REBA.

US Ambassador Animal Cruelty Law currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 11,909.94, with a circulating supply of 687.97M REBA. During the last 24 hours, REBA traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, REBA moved -- in the last hour and +22.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

US Ambassador Animal Cruelty Law (REBA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 11.91K$ 11.91K $ 11.91K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.91K$ 11.91K $ 11.91K Circulation Supply 687.97M 687.97M 687.97M Total Supply 687,966,280.761438 687,966,280.761438 687,966,280.761438

The current Market Cap of US Ambassador Animal Cruelty Law is $ 11.91K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of REBA is 687.97M, with a total supply of 687966280.761438. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.91K.