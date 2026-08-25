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The live Urolithin A price today is 0 USD.$URO market cap is 182,484 USD. Track real-time $URO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Urolithin A price today is 0 USD.$URO market cap is 182,484 USD. Track real-time $URO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Urolithin A Logo

Urolithin A Price ($URO)

Unlisted

1 $URO to USD Live Price:

$0.00018236
$0.00018236$0.00018236
+0.01%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Urolithin A ($URO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 23:08:29 (UTC+8)

Urolithin A Price Today

The live Urolithin A ($URO) price today is $ 0, with a 1.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current $URO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per $URO.

Urolithin A currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 182,484, with a circulating supply of 999.70M $URO. During the last 24 hours, $URO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.144324, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, $URO moved +0.30% in the last hour and +24.72% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 406.88.

Urolithin A ($URO) Market Information

$ 182.48K
$ 182.48K$ 182.48K

$ 406.88
$ 406.88$ 406.88

$ 182.48K
$ 182.48K$ 182.48K

999.70M
999.70M 999.70M

999,700,096.92
999,700,096.92 999,700,096.92

The current Market Cap of Urolithin A is $ 182.48K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 406.88. The circulating supply of $URO is 999.70M, with a total supply of 999700096.92. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 182.48K.

Urolithin A Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.144324
$ 0.144324$ 0.144324

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.30%

+1.27%

+24.72%

+24.72%

Price Prediction for Urolithin A

Urolithin A ($URO) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of $URO in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Urolithin A ($URO) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Urolithin A could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Urolithin A will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for $URO price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Urolithin A Price Prediction.

What is Urolithin A ($URO)

$URO token represents longevity experiments performed with the compound Urolithin A. These experiments are live-streamed on Pump Science.

What is Pump Science? Pump Science is a gamified longevity research platform. Users can speculate on life-extending compounds, stream live experiment data, and submit your own longevity cocktails for testing on model organisms.

What is Urolithin A? Urolithin A is a compound that your body makes when you eat foods rich in ellagitannins, like pomegranates. What makes it special is its ability to give your cells a “spring cleaning.” It helps clear out old, dysfunctional mitochondria—the energy factories of the cell—allowing the fresh, healthy ones to thrive. This process, known as mitophagy, has been shown to extend the lifespan of C. elegans by making their cells more efficient and energetic. In human studies, Urolithin A has shown promise in boosting muscle health and energy, which tend to decline as we age. Think of it as a reset button for your cells, helping to keep them functioning at their best. While we’re still uncovering its full potential, Urolithin A is a fascinating link between diet, gut health, and longevity.

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About Urolithin A

What is Urolithin A about?

Urolithin A is a compound produced by the body when consuming foods rich in ellagitannins, such as pomegranates. It plays a crucial role in cellular health by promoting mitophagy, a process that clears out old, dysfunctional mitochondria, allowing healthy ones to thrive. This mechanism has been shown to extend the lifespan of model organisms like C. elegans and has potential applications in improving muscle health and energy in humans.

What makes Urolithin A unique?

Urolithin A's unique ability to induce mitophagy makes it stand out. This process acts as a "spring cleaning" for cells, enhancing their efficiency and energy production. Its dual impact on both longevity in model organisms and human muscle health highlights its distinctive role in connecting diet, gut health, and aging.

What's the history of Urolithin A?

Urolithin A's history is tied to its natural occurrence in the body upon consumption of ellagitannin-rich foods. Its discovery and subsequent research have unveiled its potential in longevity and cellular health, making it a significant compound in aging studies.

What's next for Urolithin A?

Future research on Urolithin A is expected to uncover its full potential, particularly in its applications for human health and longevity. Ongoing studies aim to explore its effects further, building on its promise in boosting muscle health and energy.

What can Urolithin A be used for?

Urolithin A is primarily used for its potential to enhance cellular health through mitophagy. It shows promise in extending lifespan in model organisms and improving muscle function and energy in humans, making it a compound of interest for both longevity research and human health applications.

What is the live trading price of Urolithin A today?

The current trading price of Urolithin A stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for $URO?

$URO recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for Urolithin A?

In the last 24 hours, Urolithin A has seen a price movement of 1.27%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has Urolithin A traded in today?

Within the past day, Urolithin A fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Urolithin A

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 23:08:29 (UTC+8)

Urolithin A ($URO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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