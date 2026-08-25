Urolithin A Price ($URO)
The live Urolithin A ($URO) price today is $ 0, with a 1.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current $URO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per $URO.
Urolithin A currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 182,484, with a circulating supply of 999.70M $URO. During the last 24 hours, $URO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.144324, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, $URO moved +0.30% in the last hour and +24.72% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 406.88.
The current Market Cap of Urolithin A is $ 182.48K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 406.88. The circulating supply of $URO is 999.70M, with a total supply of 999700096.92. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 182.48K.
+0.30%
+1.27%
+24.72%
+24.72%
In 2040, the price of Urolithin A could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
$URO token represents longevity experiments performed with the compound Urolithin A. These experiments are live-streamed on Pump Science.
What is Pump Science? Pump Science is a gamified longevity research platform. Users can speculate on life-extending compounds, stream live experiment data, and submit your own longevity cocktails for testing on model organisms.
What is Urolithin A? Urolithin A is a compound that your body makes when you eat foods rich in ellagitannins, like pomegranates. What makes it special is its ability to give your cells a “spring cleaning.” It helps clear out old, dysfunctional mitochondria—the energy factories of the cell—allowing the fresh, healthy ones to thrive. This process, known as mitophagy, has been shown to extend the lifespan of C. elegans by making their cells more efficient and energetic. In human studies, Urolithin A has shown promise in boosting muscle health and energy, which tend to decline as we age. Think of it as a reset button for your cells, helping to keep them functioning at their best. While we’re still uncovering its full potential, Urolithin A is a fascinating link between diet, gut health, and longevity.
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What is Urolithin A about?
Urolithin A is a compound produced by the body when consuming foods rich in ellagitannins, such as pomegranates. It plays a crucial role in cellular health by promoting mitophagy, a process that clears out old, dysfunctional mitochondria, allowing healthy ones to thrive. This mechanism has been shown to extend the lifespan of model organisms like C. elegans and has potential applications in improving muscle health and energy in humans.
What makes Urolithin A unique?
Urolithin A's unique ability to induce mitophagy makes it stand out. This process acts as a "spring cleaning" for cells, enhancing their efficiency and energy production. Its dual impact on both longevity in model organisms and human muscle health highlights its distinctive role in connecting diet, gut health, and aging.
What's the history of Urolithin A?
Urolithin A's history is tied to its natural occurrence in the body upon consumption of ellagitannin-rich foods. Its discovery and subsequent research have unveiled its potential in longevity and cellular health, making it a significant compound in aging studies.
What's next for Urolithin A?
Future research on Urolithin A is expected to uncover its full potential, particularly in its applications for human health and longevity. Ongoing studies aim to explore its effects further, building on its promise in boosting muscle health and energy.
What can Urolithin A be used for?
Urolithin A is primarily used for its potential to enhance cellular health through mitophagy. It shows promise in extending lifespan in model organisms and improving muscle function and energy in humans, making it a compound of interest for both longevity research and human health applications.
What is the live trading price of Urolithin A today?
The current trading price of Urolithin A stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.
How much trading activity is happening for $URO?
$URO recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.
What is today's price performance for Urolithin A?
In the last 24 hours, Urolithin A has seen a price movement of 1.27%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.
What pricing range has Urolithin A traded in today?
Within the past day, Urolithin A fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.
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