urmom Price Today

The live urmom (URMOM) price today is $ 0, with a 1.94% change over the past 24 hours. The current URMOM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per URMOM.

urmom currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 86,156, with a circulating supply of 993.60M URMOM. During the last 24 hours, URMOM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01885069, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, URMOM moved -0.55% in the last hour and +26.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

urmom (URMOM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 86.16K$ 86.16K $ 86.16K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 86.16K$ 86.16K $ 86.16K Circulation Supply 993.60M 993.60M 993.60M Total Supply 993,601,421.021627 993,601,421.021627 993,601,421.021627

The current Market Cap of urmom is $ 86.16K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of URMOM is 993.60M, with a total supply of 993601421.021627. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 86.16K.