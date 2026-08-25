UREEQA Price Today

The live UREEQA (URQA) price today is $ 0.00105206, with a 0.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current URQA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00105206 per URQA.

UREEQA currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 76,873, with a circulating supply of 73.07M URQA. During the last 24 hours, URQA traded between $ 0.0010378 (low) and $ 0.00105078 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 7.66, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, URQA moved +0.29% in the last hour and +26.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.29.

UREEQA (URQA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 76.87K$ 76.87K $ 76.87K Volume (24H) $ 2.29$ 2.29 $ 2.29 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 105.21K$ 105.21K $ 105.21K Circulation Supply 73.07M 73.07M 73.07M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of UREEQA is $ 76.87K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.29. The circulating supply of URQA is 73.07M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 105.21K.