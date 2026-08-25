upsidedowncat Price Today

The live upsidedowncat (USDCAT) price today is $ 0, with a 3.99% change over the past 24 hours. The current USDCAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per USDCAT.

upsidedowncat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 33,561, with a circulating supply of 8.53B USDCAT. During the last 24 hours, USDCAT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, USDCAT moved +0.32% in the last hour and +27.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

upsidedowncat (USDCAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 33.56K$ 33.56K $ 33.56K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 33.56K$ 33.56K $ 33.56K Circulation Supply 8.53B 8.53B 8.53B Total Supply 8,531,671,637.0 8,531,671,637.0 8,531,671,637.0

The current Market Cap of upsidedowncat is $ 33.56K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of USDCAT is 8.53B, with a total supply of 8531671637.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 33.56K.