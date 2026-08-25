Upscreener Price Today

The live Upscreener (UPS) price today is $ 0.092493, with a 15.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current UPS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.092493 per UPS.

Upscreener currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 388,459, with a circulating supply of 4.20M UPS. During the last 24 hours, UPS traded between $ 0.082417 (low) and $ 0.105587 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.185291, while the all-time low was $ 0.01188968.

In short-term performance, UPS moved -5.51% in the last hour and +361.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.47K.

Upscreener (UPS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 388.46K$ 388.46K $ 388.46K Volume (24H) $ 55.47K$ 55.47K $ 55.47K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 480.95K$ 480.95K $ 480.95K Circulation Supply 4.20M 4.20M 4.20M Total Supply 5,199,999.8349038735 5,199,999.8349038735 5,199,999.8349038735

The current Market Cap of Upscreener is $ 388.46K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.47K. The circulating supply of UPS is 4.20M, with a total supply of 5199999.8349038735. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 480.95K.