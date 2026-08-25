UpRock Price Today

The live UpRock (UPT) price today is $ 0.00284867, with a 3.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current UPT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00284867 per UPT.

UpRock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 617,720, with a circulating supply of 216.54M UPT. During the last 24 hours, UPT traded between $ 0.00272455 (low) and $ 0.00291044 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03765864, while the all-time low was $ 0.00154873.

In short-term performance, UPT moved +0.86% in the last hour and +18.72% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 25.44K.

UpRock (UPT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 617.72K$ 617.72K $ 617.72K Volume (24H) $ 25.44K$ 25.44K $ 25.44K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.78M$ 2.78M $ 2.78M Circulation Supply 216.54M 216.54M 216.54M Total Supply 973,830,679.7636158 973,830,679.7636158 973,830,679.7636158

The current Market Cap of UpRock is $ 617.72K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 25.44K. The circulating supply of UPT is 216.54M, with a total supply of 973830679.7636158. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.78M.