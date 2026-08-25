UpBots Token Price Today

The live UpBots Token (MBXN) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current MBXN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MBXN.

UpBots Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 68,612, with a circulating supply of 500.00M MBXN. During the last 24 hours, MBXN traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.10274, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MBXN moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 138.31.

UpBots Token (MBXN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 68.61K$ 68.61K $ 68.61K Volume (24H) $ 138.31$ 138.31 $ 138.31 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 68.61K$ 68.61K $ 68.61K Circulation Supply 500.00M 500.00M 500.00M Total Supply 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of UpBots Token is $ 68.61K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 138.31. The circulating supply of MBXN is 500.00M, with a total supply of 500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 68.61K.