What is Uno about?

Uno is one of Elon's pets, as noted by Grok. This friendly feline has gained attention through mentions in media outlets like Business Insider, though few photos of Uno exist. The cat was introduced to the public using Grok's latest feature and has quickly amassed numerous mentions across social media. The project aims to raise awareness and build a community around Uno, Elon's feline companion.

What is the current market price of UNO?

UNO is valued at ₦1453.4707421166756000, moving -2.07% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.

How many unique holders does UNO have?

There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of UNO. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.

How active is UNO on its native blockchain?

As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.

What is the total circulating supply of UNO?

The circulating supply stands at 16273.068321050847, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.

What's the 24-hour volume for UNO?

UNO generated ₦-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.

How does UNO perform relative to Starknet Ecosystem competitors?

Compared to other assets in the Starknet Ecosystem segment, UNO's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.