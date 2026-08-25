What is UniX about?

UniX Gaming is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that connects Play-To-Earn games with players, focusing on the core aspects of the Metaverse.

What makes UniX unique?

UniX Gaming provides extensive utility with its token, including participation in DAO Vaults for high-yield returns and access to the IGO launchpad for the latest Play-To-Earn games.

What's the history of UniX?

UniX Gaming is the largest Metaverse Guild, with over 188,000 members on Discord and a 500,000-strong following, now operating as a DAO V2, an advanced version of the DAOs recently adopted in the Metaverse.

What's next for UniX?

UniX Gaming is dedicated to expanding its ecosystem by introducing new opportunities through its IGO launchpad and DAO Vaults, while growing its community and partnerships.

What can UniX be used for?

UniX can be utilized for generating high-yield returns via DAO Vaults, accessing the IGO launchpad for new Play-To-Earn titles, and contributing to the development of the UniX Gaming Ecosystem.

What is the current price of UniX?

UniX (UNIX) is trading at ₦, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does UniX play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Smart Contract Platform,Gaming (GameFi),Avalanche Ecosystem,Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Gaming Blockchains sector, UNIX often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is UNIX being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, UNIX recorded ₦-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of UniX?

There are 244909531.89180413 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of UNIX?

UniX currently holds market rank #6725 with a market capitalization of ₦25626550.1694204486276000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has UniX performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does UniX compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Smart Contract Platform,Gaming (GameFi),Avalanche Ecosystem,Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Gaming Blockchains segment, UNIX demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.