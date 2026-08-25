UniX Price (UNIX)
The live UniX (UNIX) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current UNIX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per UNIX.
UniX currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 18,865.47, with a circulating supply of 244.91M UNIX. During the last 24 hours, UNIX traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.48, while the all-time low was $ 0.0.
In short-term performance, UNIX moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of UniX is $ 18.87K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of UNIX is 244.91M, with a total supply of 244909531.89180413. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.87K.
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In 2040, the price of UniX could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
UniX Gaming is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), which is bridging the gap between Play-To-Earn games and the most essential part of the Metaverse, the Players.
UniX Gaming offers a wide range of utility with it’s Token; be involved with DAO Vaults generating high yield returns, access to the IGO launchpad which will onboard the latest Play-To-Earn titles. 💰
📖 Lightpaper | Website
🤝 UniX Gaming Partners
Pluto Digital | Scrypt | LD Capital | Akatsuki
| AU21 Capital | SL 2 Capital
The biggest Metaverse Guild UniX Gaming with over 188,000 members on Discord.
Take an active role in building the UniX Gaming Ecosystem alongside their 500,000 strong following. UniX Gaming is a DAO V2, an enhanced DAO to the recently adopted DAOs in the Metaverse.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is UniX about?
UniX Gaming is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that connects Play-To-Earn games with players, focusing on the core aspects of the Metaverse.
What makes UniX unique?
UniX Gaming provides extensive utility with its token, including participation in DAO Vaults for high-yield returns and access to the IGO launchpad for the latest Play-To-Earn games.
What's the history of UniX?
UniX Gaming is the largest Metaverse Guild, with over 188,000 members on Discord and a 500,000-strong following, now operating as a DAO V2, an advanced version of the DAOs recently adopted in the Metaverse.
What's next for UniX?
UniX Gaming is dedicated to expanding its ecosystem by introducing new opportunities through its IGO launchpad and DAO Vaults, while growing its community and partnerships.
What can UniX be used for?
UniX can be utilized for generating high-yield returns via DAO Vaults, accessing the IGO launchpad for new Play-To-Earn titles, and contributing to the development of the UniX Gaming Ecosystem.
What is the current price of UniX?
UniX (UNIX) is trading at ₦, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.
What role does UniX play in its ecosystem?
As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Smart Contract Platform,Gaming (GameFi),Avalanche Ecosystem,Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Gaming Blockchains sector, UNIX often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.
How actively is UNIX being traded today?
Over the last 24 hours, UNIX recorded ₦-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.
What is the circulating supply of UniX?
There are 244909531.89180413 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.
What is the market cap and rank of UNIX?
UniX currently holds market rank #6725 with a market capitalization of ₦25626550.1694204486276000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.
How has UniX performed in the last 24 hours?
Its price has shown a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.
How does UniX compare to similar assets in the same category?
Within the Smart Contract Platform,Gaming (GameFi),Avalanche Ecosystem,Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Gaming Blockchains segment, UNIX demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.
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