Universal Operating System Price Today

The live Universal Operating System ($UOS) price today is $ 0.348395, with a 3.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current $UOS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.348395 per $UOS.

Universal Operating System currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 83,548, with a circulating supply of 239.81K $UOS. During the last 24 hours, $UOS traded between $ 0.341389 (low) and $ 0.37094 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 27.31, while the all-time low was $ 0.20615.

In short-term performance, $UOS moved -- in the last hour and +48.69% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.45.

Universal Operating System ($UOS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 83.55K$ 83.55K $ 83.55K Volume (24H) $ 5.45$ 5.45 $ 5.45 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 348.40K$ 348.40K $ 348.40K Circulation Supply 239.81K 239.81K 239.81K Total Supply 1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Universal Operating System is $ 83.55K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.45. The circulating supply of $UOS is 239.81K, with a total supply of 1000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 348.40K.