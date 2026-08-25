Universal High Income Price Today

The live Universal High Income (INCOME) price today is $ 0, with a 0.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current INCOME to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per INCOME.

Universal High Income currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 50,179, with a circulating supply of 665.47M INCOME. During the last 24 hours, INCOME traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, INCOME moved +1.23% in the last hour and +7.92% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Universal High Income (INCOME) Market Information

Market Cap $ 50.18K$ 50.18K $ 50.18K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 50.18K$ 50.18K $ 50.18K Circulation Supply 665.47M 665.47M 665.47M Total Supply 665,469,355.519972 665,469,355.519972 665,469,355.519972

The current Market Cap of Universal High Income is $ 50.18K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of INCOME is 665.47M, with a total supply of 665469355.519972. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 50.18K.