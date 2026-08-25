Universal Basic Compute Price Today

The live Universal Basic Compute (UBC) price today is $ 0, with a 2.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current UBC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per UBC.

Universal Basic Compute currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 52,075, with a circulating supply of 999.79M UBC. During the last 24 hours, UBC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.096666, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, UBC moved -- in the last hour and +28.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Universal Basic Compute (UBC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 52.08K$ 52.08K $ 52.08K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 52.08K$ 52.08K $ 52.08K Circulation Supply 999.79M 999.79M 999.79M Total Supply 999,776,236.388437 999,776,236.388437 999,776,236.388437

The current Market Cap of Universal Basic Compute is $ 52.08K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of UBC is 999.79M, with a total supply of 999776236.388437. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 52.08K.