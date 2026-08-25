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The live UnitedHealth xStock price today is 406.17 USD.UNHX market cap is 459,371 USD. Track real-time UNHX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live UnitedHealth xStock price today is 406.17 USD.UNHX market cap is 459,371 USD. Track real-time UNHX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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UnitedHealth xStock Logo

UnitedHealth xStock Price (UNHX)

Unlisted

1 UNHX to USD Live Price:

$405.68
$405.68$405.68
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
UnitedHealth xStock (UNHX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 23:04:35 (UTC+8)

UnitedHealth xStock Price Today

The live UnitedHealth xStock (UNHX) price today is $ 406.17, with a 0.67% change over the past 24 hours. The current UNHX to USD conversion rate is $ 406.17 per UNHX.

UnitedHealth xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 459,371, with a circulating supply of 1.13K UNHX. During the last 24 hours, UNHX traded between $ 401.84 (low) and $ 410.46 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 472.38, while the all-time low was $ 234.96.

In short-term performance, UNHX moved -0.14% in the last hour and -0.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 76.56K.

UnitedHealth xStock (UNHX) Market Information

$ 459.37K
$ 459.37K$ 459.37K

$ 76.56K
$ 76.56K$ 76.56K

$ 143.21M
$ 143.21M$ 143.21M

1.13K
1.13K 1.13K

352,591.7109456134
352,591.7109456134 352,591.7109456134

The current Market Cap of UnitedHealth xStock is $ 459.37K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 76.56K. The circulating supply of UNHX is 1.13K, with a total supply of 352591.7109456134. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 143.21M.

UnitedHealth xStock Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 401.84
$ 401.84$ 401.84
24H Low
$ 410.46
$ 410.46$ 410.46
24H High

$ 401.84
$ 401.84$ 401.84

$ 410.46
$ 410.46$ 410.46

$ 472.38
$ 472.38$ 472.38

$ 234.96
$ 234.96$ 234.96

-0.14%

+0.67%

-0.04%

-0.04%

Price Prediction for UnitedHealth xStock

UnitedHealth xStock (UNHX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of UNHX in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
UnitedHealth xStock (UNHX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of UnitedHealth xStock could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price UnitedHealth xStock will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for UNHX price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking UnitedHealth xStock Price Prediction.

What is UnitedHealth xStock (UNHX)

"For too long, investing has come with barriers. Borders. Brokers. Limitations. It’s been complicated, costly, and — for millions — out of reach. xStocks were created to change that.

xStocks are tokenized stocks. They’re backed 1:1 by the underlying assets, composable with DeFi protocols, compliant with EU regulations, accessible to non-US users, and provide a legal claim to the value of the stock.

xStocks enable easy access to 57 US Stocks and ETFs to regular users through top centralized and decentralized exchanges, and can be integrated with other DeFi protocols like any other token."

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

UnitedHealth xStock (UNHX) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

BNB Chain EcosystemEthereum EcosystemMantle Ecosystem

About UnitedHealth xStock

What is UnitedHealth xStock trading right now?

Current price: ₦551734.7769397477836000, with a price movement of 0.66% over the last 24 hours.

Is UNHX attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (₦--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Tokenized Assets,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Solana Ecosystem,Tokenized Stock,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Mantle Ecosystem,TON Ecosystem,BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem peers.

How liquid is the UnitedHealth xStock market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about UNHX?

With 1130.9861922723 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does UnitedHealth xStock compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of ₦641673.3730477338504000 and ATL of ₦319165.8743623683168000 provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is UnitedHealth xStock being traded today?

It recorded ₦-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate UnitedHealth xStock's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About UnitedHealth xStock

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 23:04:35 (UTC+8)

UnitedHealth xStock (UNHX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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