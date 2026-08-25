UnitedHealth xStock Price Today

The live UnitedHealth xStock (UNHX) price today is $ 406.17, with a 0.67% change over the past 24 hours. The current UNHX to USD conversion rate is $ 406.17 per UNHX.

UnitedHealth xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 459,371, with a circulating supply of 1.13K UNHX. During the last 24 hours, UNHX traded between $ 401.84 (low) and $ 410.46 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 472.38, while the all-time low was $ 234.96.

In short-term performance, UNHX moved -0.14% in the last hour and -0.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 76.56K.

UnitedHealth xStock (UNHX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 459.37K$ 459.37K $ 459.37K Volume (24H) $ 76.56K$ 76.56K $ 76.56K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 143.21M$ 143.21M $ 143.21M Circulation Supply 1.13K 1.13K 1.13K Total Supply 352,591.7109456134 352,591.7109456134 352,591.7109456134

The current Market Cap of UnitedHealth xStock is $ 459.37K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 76.56K. The circulating supply of UNHX is 1.13K, with a total supply of 352591.7109456134. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 143.21M.