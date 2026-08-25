Which blockchain network does UNION Protocol Governance run on?

UNION Protocol Governance operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of UNN?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 0.00% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does UNION Protocol Governance belong to?

UNION Protocol Governance falls under the Insurance,Ethereum Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare UNN with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of UNION Protocol Governance?

Its market capitalization is ₦330716212.41864690804000, placing the asset at rank #4332. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of UNN is currently circulating?

There are 925939787.8882815 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for UNION Protocol Governance today?

Over the past day, UNN generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, UNION Protocol Governance fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.