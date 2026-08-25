UniLend Finance Price Today

The live UniLend Finance (UFT) price today is $ 0.00226496, with a 1.89% change over the past 24 hours. The current UFT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00226496 per UFT.

UniLend Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 226,495, with a circulating supply of 100.00M UFT. During the last 24 hours, UFT traded between $ 0.00223426 (low) and $ 0.00230171 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.47, while the all-time low was $ 0.00130637.

In short-term performance, UFT moved +0.29% in the last hour and +32.73% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.02.

UniLend Finance (UFT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 226.50K$ 226.50K $ 226.50K Volume (24H) $ 1.02$ 1.02 $ 1.02 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 226.50K$ 226.50K $ 226.50K Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of UniLend Finance is $ 226.50K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.02. The circulating supply of UFT is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 226.50K.