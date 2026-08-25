UNFK Price Today

The live UNFK ($UNFK) price today is $ 0, with a 2.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current $UNFK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per $UNFK.

UNFK currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 311,170, with a circulating supply of 90.00T $UNFK. During the last 24 hours, $UNFK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, $UNFK moved +0.05% in the last hour and +7.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

UNFK ($UNFK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 311.17K$ 311.17K $ 311.17K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 311.17K$ 311.17K $ 311.17K Circulation Supply 90.00T 90.00T 90.00T Total Supply 89,998,367,849,954.5 89,998,367,849,954.5 89,998,367,849,954.5

The current Market Cap of UNFK is $ 311.17K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $UNFK is 90.00T, with a total supply of 89998367849954.5. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 311.17K.