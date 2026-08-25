Unfettered Ecosystem Price Today

The live Unfettered Ecosystem (SOULS) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SOULS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SOULS.

Unfettered Ecosystem currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 13,230.38, with a circulating supply of 1.09B SOULS. During the last 24 hours, SOULS traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01236085, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SOULS moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Unfettered Ecosystem (SOULS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.23K$ 13.23K $ 13.23K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 27.28K$ 27.28K $ 27.28K Circulation Supply 1.09B 1.09B 1.09B Total Supply 2,250,000,000.0 2,250,000,000.0 2,250,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Unfettered Ecosystem is $ 13.23K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SOULS is 1.09B, with a total supply of 2250000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27.28K.