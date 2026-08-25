Underly Price Today

The live Underly (UND) price today is $ 0, with a 0.90% change over the past 24 hours. The current UND to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per UND.

Underly currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 15,903.44, with a circulating supply of 100.00B UND. During the last 24 hours, UND traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, UND moved +1.55% in the last hour and +33.98% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Underly (UND) Market Information

Market Cap $ 15.90K$ 15.90K $ 15.90K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 15.90K$ 15.90K $ 15.90K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Underly is $ 15.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of UND is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.90K.