Unagi Token Price Today

The live Unagi Token (UNA) price today is $ 0.00111089, with a 12.35% change over the past 24 hours. The current UNA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00111089 per UNA.

Unagi Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 410,724, with a circulating supply of 369.73M UNA. During the last 24 hours, UNA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.0012378 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.154495, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, UNA moved +0.00% in the last hour and -9.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.04K.

Unagi Token (UNA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 410.72K$ 410.72K $ 410.72K Volume (24H) $ 1.04K$ 1.04K $ 1.04K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.10M$ 1.10M $ 1.10M Circulation Supply 369.73M 369.73M 369.73M Total Supply 990,626,998.988149 990,626,998.988149 990,626,998.988149

The current Market Cap of Unagi Token is $ 410.72K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.04K. The circulating supply of UNA is 369.73M, with a total supply of 990626998.988149. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.10M.