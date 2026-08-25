What is Ugly Dog about?

Ugly Dog is the first memecoin inspired by AI and community ideas. The Ugly Dog Token is a memecoin that leverages both the power of people and AI to create a decentralized, community-driven cryptocurrency. It’s built on the Solana Blockchain, known for its efficiency, security, and low transaction fees. Ugly Dog merges humor, technology, and community engagement, pushing the boundaries of

What’s possible in crypto culture and memes.

What makes Ugly Dog unique?

Ugly Dog combines the power of people and AI, emphasizing human uniqueness, because humor knows no boundaries. Ugly Dog aims to push the limits of humor in AI-generated content and challenge some of the existing restrictions in platforms like ChatGPT when it comes to humor and visual representations.

How much is Ugly Dog worth right now?

Ugly Dog is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of 4.17% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is UGLYDOG going up or down today?

UGLYDOG has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,AI Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is Ugly Dog today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling UGLYDOG.

What makes Ugly Dog different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,AI Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, UGLYDOG offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much UGLYDOG exists in the market?

There are 999859269.180904 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Ugly Dog's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦5.0339804526920592888000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.