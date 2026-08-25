What is UFOPEPE about?

$UFO is the latest memecoin sensation on Solana, combining UFO culture with the iconic PEPE the Frog. It's a blend of fascination with UFOs and a soft spot for memecoins.

What makes UFOPEPE unique?

$UFO is a cosmic adventure that unites UFO enthusiasts and meme lovers, combining passion for the unexplained with a humorous twist.

What is the real-time price of UFOPEPE today?

The live price of UFOPEPE stands at ₦, moving -22.38% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for UFO?

UFO has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is UFOPEPE showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is UFO currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests UFO is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of UFOPEPE?

With a market cap of ₦30502509.82638313140000, UFOPEPE is ranked #7295, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has UFO seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does UFOPEPE compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦1.7613076949937606696000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence UFO's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (991101697.523538 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Frog-Themed,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem,The Boy’s Club, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.