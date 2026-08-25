What is UFC Fan Token about?

The UFC Fan Token offers fans a tokenized share of influence on UFC decisions through the Socios.com platform. Fans can participate in decisions like choosing match-ups or event themes, and earn rewards such as meet-and-greets with fighters, VIP event access, and exclusive merchandise. To obtain the token, fans must purchase Chiliz (CHZ) Tokens on Socios.com, which are then used to buy UFC Fan Tokens.

What makes UFC Fan Token unique?

Fan Tokens are initially sold through a Fan Token Offering (FTO), allowing fans to purchase tokens at a fixed price. FTOs provide a fair and discounted launch mechanism for new partnerships on Socios.com. A portion of the total token supply is available during pre-launch, giving dedicated fans early access before the tokens are listed on Chiliz.net, the world's first tokenized sports and entertainment exchange.

What's the history of UFC Fan Token?

The UFC Fan Token is part of a growing list of partnerships on Socios.com, including major sport organizations like FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, AC Milan, Manchester City, NASCAR Roush Fenway Racing, NHL New Jersey Devils, Formula One Aston Martin, and the Argentine Football Association.

What's next for UFC Fan Token?

As the UFC Fan Token grows, fans can expect more engagement opportunities with fighters and events through exclusive experiences and decision-making. The token's integration with Socios.com and Chiliz.net will create a robust ecosystem for fan participation and benefits.

What can UFC Fan Token be used for?

The UFC Fan Token allows participation in various decisions, such as selecting fighter match-ups and event themes. Token holders can also earn rewards and access unique experiences like fighter meet-and-greets, VIP event access, and exclusive merchandise.

What is the current price of UFC Fan Token?

Trading at ₦98.9441331303256616000, UFC Fan Token has shown a price movement of -5.77% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact UFC's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 2428586.0 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of UFC Fan Token?

Its market capitalization is ₦241182775.02167125756000, ranking #4726 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

UFC recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₦92.47596258270363132000 and ₦111.50159125626748692000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does UFC Fan Token fit within the Sports,Fan Token,Solana Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Chiliz Ecosystem category?

As a Sports,Fan Token,Solana Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Chiliz Ecosystem token, UFC competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.