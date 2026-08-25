UDOG Price (UDOG)
The live UDOG (UDOG) price today is $ 0, with a 0.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current UDOG to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per UDOG.
UDOG currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 28,255, with a circulating supply of 1.00B UDOG. During the last 24 hours, UDOG traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00133766, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, UDOG moved -4.30% in the last hour and +5.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of UDOG is $ 28.26K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of UDOG is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 28.26K.
-4.30%
-0.16%
+5.35%
+5.35%
In 2040, the price of UDOG could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
The first meme of the U Pool on the BSC network marks the beginning of a new community-driven movement. Built on Binance Smart Chain, it combines humor, culture, and belief to unite holders around a shared vision. More than a meme, it represents early innovation, strong community energy, and the foundation of something bigger growing from U Pool. BSC 网络 U Pool 的第一个 Meme 标志着一个全新社区驱动运动的开始。它构建于币安智能链之上，融合了幽默、文化与信念，将持有者团结在共同的愿景之下。这不仅仅是一个 Meme，更代表着早期创新、强大的社区能量，以及从 U Pool 成长起来的更宏大未来的基础。
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What is today's price of UDOG (UDOG)?
The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -0.16%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.
How many tokens of UDOG are in circulation?
The circulating supply of UDOG is 1000000000.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.
How many holders currently own UDOG?
There are an estimated -- unique holders of UDOG across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.
What is the market cap of UDOG today?
The market capitalization stands at ₦38370388.16356507780000, positioning UDOG at rank #7105 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.
How actively is UDOG being traded today?
Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.
What is driving the recent movement of UDOG?
The recent price movement of -0.16% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Dog-Themed, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.
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