Udin din din dun Price Today

The live Udin din din dun (UDIN) price today is $ 0, with a 8.80% change over the past 24 hours. The current UDIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per UDIN.

Udin din din dun currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 140,556, with a circulating supply of 999.82M UDIN. During the last 24 hours, UDIN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, UDIN moved +18.43% in the last hour and +39.95% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 33.36K.

Udin din din dun (UDIN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 140.56K$ 140.56K $ 140.56K Volume (24H) $ 33.36K$ 33.36K $ 33.36K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 140.56K$ 140.56K $ 140.56K Circulation Supply 999.82M 999.82M 999.82M Total Supply 999,822,548.979896 999,822,548.979896 999,822,548.979896

The current Market Cap of Udin din din dun is $ 140.56K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 33.36K. The circulating supply of UDIN is 999.82M, with a total supply of 999822548.979896. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 140.56K.