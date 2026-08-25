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The live UBXS price today is 0 USD.UBXS market cap is 45,741 USD. Track real-time UBXS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live UBXS price today is 0 USD.UBXS market cap is 45,741 USD. Track real-time UBXS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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UBXS Price Info

What is UBXS

UBXS Official Website

UBXS Tokenomics

UBXS Price Forecast

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UBXS Price (UBXS)

Unlisted

1 UBXS to USD Live Price:

$0.00055233
$0.00055233$0.00055233
-0.01%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
UBXS (UBXS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 22:59:15 (UTC+8)

UBXS Price Today

The live UBXS (UBXS) price today is $ 0, with a 1.79% change over the past 24 hours. The current UBXS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per UBXS.

UBXS currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 45,741, with a circulating supply of 82.90M UBXS. During the last 24 hours, UBXS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.618556, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, UBXS moved +0.09% in the last hour and +20.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 22.85.

UBXS (UBXS) Market Information

$ 45.74K
$ 45.74K$ 45.74K

$ 22.85
$ 22.85$ 22.85

$ 45.74K
$ 45.74K$ 45.74K

82.90M
82.90M 82.90M

82,899,940.585841
82,899,940.585841 82,899,940.585841

The current Market Cap of UBXS is $ 45.74K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 22.85. The circulating supply of UBXS is 82.90M, with a total supply of 82899940.585841. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 45.74K.

UBXS Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.618556
$ 0.618556$ 0.618556

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.09%

-1.79%

+20.02%

+20.02%

Price Prediction for UBXS

UBXS (UBXS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of UBXS in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
UBXS (UBXS) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of UBXS could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price UBXS will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for UBXS price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking UBXS Price Prediction.

What is UBXS (UBXS)

Our goal with this project is to unite the physical world and the virtual world (metaverse) by melting in the same pot of real estate market which has a market volume of 100 trillion dollars and blockchain, web 3.0, metaverse, tokenomics, NFT technologies.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

UBXS (UBXS) Resource

Official Website

About UBXS

How much is UBXS worth right now?

UBXS is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of -1.79% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is UBXS going up or down today?

UBXS has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Tokenized Real Estate,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA) ecosystem.

How popular is UBXS today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling UBXS.

What makes UBXS different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Tokenized Real Estate,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA) category and built on the -- network, UBXS offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much UBXS exists in the market?

There are 82899940.585841 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is UBXS's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦840.00119698822014736000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About UBXS

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 22:59:15 (UTC+8)

UBXS (UBXS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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