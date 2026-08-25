UBXS Price Today

The live UBXS (UBXS) price today is $ 0, with a 1.79% change over the past 24 hours. The current UBXS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per UBXS.

UBXS currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 45,741, with a circulating supply of 82.90M UBXS. During the last 24 hours, UBXS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.618556, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, UBXS moved +0.09% in the last hour and +20.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 22.85.

UBXS (UBXS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 45.74K$ 45.74K $ 45.74K Volume (24H) $ 22.85$ 22.85 $ 22.85 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 45.74K$ 45.74K $ 45.74K Circulation Supply 82.90M 82.90M 82.90M Total Supply 82,899,940.585841 82,899,940.585841 82,899,940.585841

The current Market Cap of UBXS is $ 45.74K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 22.85. The circulating supply of UBXS is 82.90M, with a total supply of 82899940.585841. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 45.74K.