Uber xStock Price Today

The live Uber xStock (UBERX) price today is $ 79.19, with a 0.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current UBERX to USD conversion rate is $ 79.19 per UBERX.

Uber xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 273,883, with a circulating supply of 3.46K UBERX. During the last 24 hours, UBERX traded between $ 79.19 (low) and $ 79.24 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 519.49, while the all-time low was $ 25.97.

In short-term performance, UBERX moved -0.00% in the last hour and -71.69% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 212.43.

Uber xStock (UBERX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 273.88K$ 273.88K $ 273.88K Volume (24H) $ 212.43$ 212.43 $ 212.43 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 107.37M$ 107.37M $ 107.37M Circulation Supply 3.46K 3.46K 3.46K Total Supply 1,355,855.805037044 1,355,855.805037044 1,355,855.805037044

The current Market Cap of Uber xStock is $ 273.88K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 212.43. The circulating supply of UBERX is 3.46K, with a total supply of 1355855.805037044. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 107.37M.