UAP Price Today

The live UAP (UAP) price today is $ 0, with a 1.76% change over the past 24 hours. The current UAP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per UAP.

UAP currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 13,506.11, with a circulating supply of 994.80M UAP. During the last 24 hours, UAP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00137399, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, UAP moved +0.15% in the last hour and +16.55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

UAP (UAP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.51K$ 13.51K $ 13.51K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.51K$ 13.51K $ 13.51K Circulation Supply 994.80M 994.80M 994.80M Total Supply 994,797,944.326468 994,797,944.326468 994,797,944.326468

The current Market Cap of UAP is $ 13.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of UAP is 994.80M, with a total supply of 994797944.326468. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.51K.